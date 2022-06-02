Kudos to Grundy for helping restore dark sky habitat for bats and owls

We are grateful to [District of Peachland director of operations] Shawn Grundy for his positive response to overlighting in an important bat habitat on Deep Creek greenway.

Acting on a work order from his team, B.C. Hydro removed a newly installed LED streetlight in the little brown and Western Screech Owl flyway behind Edgewater Pines.

This restores the dark sky habitat so crucial to their nocturnal foraging and our enjoyment of a peaceful forest environment without unnecessary human encroachment. What a good example of being “smart about power in all we do.”

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this success.

Kim Bailey, Peachland