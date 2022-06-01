Tips for entering prize-winning fall fair flower section entries

Linda Schneider

Yes, we are having a fair and the Peachland Fall Fair Committee hopes it will be bigger and better than ever. After two years without our community’s annual fair, gardeners must be chomping at the bit to show off their prize dahlias, the perfect rose, or that unique plant in an unusual container.

We live in a beautiful town that provides perfect weather to grow some spectacular flowers, whether you start with seeds, or nurture a favourite perennial to display. This is the time to get your garden in order and be ready to make the decision of which flowers to enter in this year’s fair.

There are some changes in the flower section, so be sure to pick up the new fall fair booklet, which is soon to be available in Peachland at the Peachland Visitor Centre, Peachland Museum, Peachland Community Centre, Peachland Pharmacy, Ace Hardware and the Peachland Library.

In West Kelowna booklets can be picked up at the library, visitor centre, Home Hardware, Bylands Nursery, Dogwood Nursery and Buckerfields. Be sure to look over the flower categories for changes, such as expanded dahlias, gladioli and roses categories, a dish/fairy garden, plus a new category for juniors. You can also access our booklet at peachlandfallfair.ca.

When entering flowers put them in a single vase or container, and no potted flowers unless specified. Flowers must be fresh and uniform so be sure to remove any ragged or bug-nibbled petals. Pay attention to the underside of the flowers and foliage also. In the fall fair booklet under “flowers” there are several points to assist you in entering the best blossoms possible.

Flower entries can be brought to the community centre on Friday, Sept. 9 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., or on Saturday, Sept. 10 between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Double check that your entry is in the appropriate category as published in the fall fair booklet. Do fill out your tags before arriving at the centre to present your entries.

The fall fair committee looks forward to seeing you at this year’s fair on September 10 and 11 at the community centre.

Good luck to all entrants in your chosen category, whether it is baking and preserves, needlework, fruit and nuts, vegetables, eggs and honey, handicrafts, flower arranging, photography or the juniors section.