Third reading for Todd’s RV site

Joanne Layh

At the last regular meeting Peachland council unanimously supported third reading of an application to amend the OCP and rezone the Todd’s RV site from C6 Campground and R1 Single Detached Residential to CD11 Todd’s Resort Comprehensive Development Zone to facilitate the upgrade of the campground to a 46-unit tourist/residential project.

The CD11 Todd’s Resort zone allows for tourist accommodation and vacation resort residential accommodations.

Porchlight Developments is proposing to build six six-storey buildings and four luxury beachside bungalows at 3946, 3966 and 3976 Beach Ave., properties located along the north end of Beach Ave. on a four-acre semi-waterfront property.

The proposal has the six-storey stepped-floor buildings set back closer to the highway with four bungalows placed closer to Beach Ave.

“We have taken care to place the taller buildings nearest the highway to the north and adjacent the existing buffer strip and existing resort to the west, and place single family and a large landscape buffer adjacent the single-family homes to the east,” states the website for the development.

At the public hearing held earlier this month only a handful of Peachland residents came forward to have their say, including a couple of Lakeshore Gardens residents who were not necessarily opposed to the project, but expressed concerns about noise, parking, security and potential conflict between guests and residents.

Back in January the developer conducted a public information meeting that drew a mix of praise and concerns from residents.

In response to concerns expressed about height, a subsequent visual impact analysis conducted by the developer indicated there would be negligible visual impact, Peachland council were told in March, when they gave first and second readings to the bylaws.

The town expressed they would like to see a trail constructed going from Beach Ave. in and around the site up to the Trepanier Bench and Hwy 97 intersection, but at the hearing, the developer stated he is proposing a $100,000 contribution in lieu of constructing the trail.

Peachland resident and Trail of the Okanagans president Janice Liebe spoke at the public hearing where she noted that the pathway “is a big deal”.

However, acceptance of the $100,000 contribution in lieu of constructing the trail was included in staff’s recommendation to council at third reading.

“Can you tell me how that came about and why we would prefer that to the construction of the trail?” asked Coun. Terry Condon.

Planner Lor Pellegrino said the opportunity for a trail was explored, but the steepness of the slope and integration with a proposed Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) signal would be very challenging and was estimated to cost between $350,000 and $750,000.

The developer was given the opportunity to come up with other options because a trail connection is not included in any kind of policy document, master plan or the OCP, said Pellegrino.

Before the proposal comes back to council for adoption, the developer will require approval from MOTI.

The Todd family still own the property and will be operating their business for the current season; Porchlight has an option to purchase if their application is approved by Peachland council.

If the proposal goes ahead the developer would also be required to pay a Community Amenity Contribution (CAC). Based on the design concept with 46 units, and using the current residential rate of $1,877/unit, the total CAC for this development is estimated to be $86,342.