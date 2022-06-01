Peachland to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with street party style event

Joanne Layh

Peachland is getting in on the global enthusiasm around the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which will be marked by numerous events in the United Kingdom and around the world this weekend.

2022 is the Platinum Jubilee year for Her Majesty The Queen, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

A procession from the Legion was set to take place before this issue’s publication date, but if you missed out on Thursday’s event, there is still a street party style celebration to look forward to on Saturday at the Peachland Little Schoolhouse.

“I think everybody’s going to be watching the celebrations on TV and I think a lot of people are going to be thinking, ‘why didn’t we do something to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee? Because we’re part of the Commonwealth,’” event organizer Gillian Evans told the View.

“She’s been on the throne for 70 years so it’s quite a big occasion,” said Evans. “She’s the longest reining British monarch.”

Evans said the venue has always had ties with Britain through the cream tea events so it just seemed fitting that the Little Schoolhouse should put on an admission-free celebration for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“The idea is that in England there are street parties and things,” said Evans.

Too many rules and regulations made an actual street party prohibitive, so instead the event will be hosted on Brandon Lane in the gardens of the Little Schoolhouse and the adjacent gardens of St Margaret’s Anglican Church.

Those who wish to attend are asked to bring their own picnic while organizers will supply the tables, chairs, tea, cake, lemonade and fun.

Evans promises there will be a ‘great big cake’ with a Union Jack on it.

Live entertainment will be provided by Peachland’s Melita Ree, who will be hosting a sing-along amongst other activities for both children and adults, including a quiz.

The event will also include a ‘British Bobbie’ who will be keeping things in order, according to Evans.

The celebration will take place on Saturday, June 4 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

In the event of rain, the activities will be moved inside the Little Schoolhouse.