Art Show and Sale returns to Peachland after two-year hiatus

Paula McLaughlin

The Peachland Art Group held their 60th annual Art Show and Sale on May 28 – 29, with over 30 artists represented. After a two-year hiatus, they were very happy to be able to present works in all mediums, including sculpture.

There was a lot of interest, with over 380 visitors and many sales. We were delighted to have both Mayor Cindy Fortin and our town crier, Bruce Klippenstein, in attendance over the weekend. The favourite painting overall was “Into the Mist” by Pat Blessin and most votes overall went to Terry Moore.

Pianist Terry Moore kept everyone entertained throughout the show, and many willing helpers provided lunch and refreshments. We also had a kids’ activity table, to give the youngsters a chance to be artists too!

Our theme of “Then and Now” portrayed the buildings and scenes of Peachland, in paintings in sepia tones from photos of 100 years ago, along with similar pieces in modern times and colours.

Thanks go to Donna Kerbes, Jan Topp and Dian Tompkin who were part of the tireless team of members to set up the paintings, organize the food, and to all those who shared their time and energy throughout the show. It was a rewarding and enjoyable weekend for our art group