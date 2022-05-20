World of Wheels is happening on Sunday!

Sunday, May 22 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beach Avenue – downtown Peachland

PARTICIPANTS

Registration starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 10:30 a.m., rain or shine (no vendor entry after 10 a.m.). Registration tables are set up on Beach Avenue at 1st Street & 8th Street downtown.

TRAFFIC

Traffic is rerouted throughout the car show. Beach Avenue is closed to all vehicle traffic, from 1st to 8th streets, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. During that time, there will be one-way, emergency access northbound through Waldo Way (back alley parallel to Beach Ave). All Safe Traffic Control is onsite to oversee traffic flow.

PARKING

Handicap parking spaces are available at the Peachland Community Centre on 6th Street. General parking is available along Beach Avenue north of 8th Street on a first come first serve basis.

SHUTTLE BUSES (every 15 min from 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

To help pedestrians, Realtor Troy Fisher of Chamberlain Property Group is providing two school buses that will operate a route from 5841 Clements Crescent, where there is parking for approx. 200 cars. Parking is $5, with funds going to the Peachland Hub Society. Bus service is by donation to the Peachland Food Bank. Last bus leaves the Community Centre at 4:30 p.m.

PEACHLAND WORLD OF WHEELS T-SHIRTS

Limited edition World of Wheels T-shirts will be on sale at Johnston Meier Insurance in downtown Peachland and at the Command Centre in Cousins Park.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Live music by the legendary Regals at the Gazebo in Heritage Park, with random show times throughout the day. Live entertainment at Cousins Park: Conroy Lee Ross 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. 3/4 Crush 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. Kat Rox 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. For family fun, a bouncy castle is set up in Cousins Park beside the Historic Schoolhouse.

BEER GARDEN

A beer garden will be located at Cousins Park in the ball diamond by the bands.

VENDORS

There will be a variety of food and merchandise vendors in Cousins Park. Food Truck Alley is located in the Community Centre parking lot off Beach Avenue & 6th Street. The Peachland Lions Club will be selling hot dogs and hamburgers near Heritage Park.

Participants and spectators are also invited to enjoy the local restaurants, boutique shops, the show sponsors’ and vendors’ displays and the community amenities along Beach Avenue.

COMMAND CENTRE

Peachland World of Wheels Command Centre and First Aid will be located in Cousins Park, at Beach Avenue & 6th Street. It is the place to get directions, information, first aid and our limited edition Peachland World of Wheels T-shirts. T-shirts are also sold at the Johnston Meier Insurance Agencies Group tent across from Heritage Park.