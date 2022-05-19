Food bank fundraiser

Hey there! This is Robyn Holman. I am the new owner of Peachland Beach Rentals. We are having our grand opening on the May long weekend and have decided to support the Peachland Food Bank. We will be doing a community barbecue on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and face painting for the kids all by donation to the food bank. Also, we will be doing some giveaways though out the weekend. We are located on the corner of Beach Avenue and 13th St. Cash donations and non-perishable food items are welcome. We thought there was no better way to introduce our new business but to support our local community.

Robyn Holman,

Peachland Beach Rentals