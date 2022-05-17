Todd’s trees critical

Todd’s campground contains a large stand of mature trees that do what trees do best – provide shade, scrub the air by capturing CO2 to create oxygen, and assist in controlling land erosion. The proposed re-development of the property will likely result in the destruction and removal of these important environmental sentinels. At least, the plan submitted would appear to suggest this.

Todd’s trees are critical in fighting the toxic emissions created by vehicle traffic on Hwy 97 and Beach Ave. I would advise council to demand that the developer of the Todd property be required to minimize the removal of existing trees and replace every single tree sacrificed by this construction project.

Douglas Gardner, Peachland