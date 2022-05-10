New plaque presented to Legion

Last week the Peachland Historical Society organized a small ceremony at the cenotaph, where their president, Barb Dionne (left), presented a new First World War interpretive plaque to Peachland Legion Branch #69 vice president Jean Saul.
When the First World War interpretive plaque was originally commissioned in 2008 to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the war, little was known about three of Peachland’s fallen.
Since then, photos of Lieutenant Jackson, Pte. Robert Laidlaw, and Pte. Harry Urquhart were found and have now been added to the plaque. As well, newly discovered details of their lives have been added to their records. The plaque now displays photos of all 17 of Peachland’s First World War fallen soldiers and is on display at the Legion; a second copy can be viewed at the Cenotaph.
Photo Joanne Layh