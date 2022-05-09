Sneak peak at new art banners

The Peachland Art Group has a number of new banners ready to hang on downtown Peachland light stands. These new banners feature original designs created by the group’s members. Each year the group replaces a few worn or faded ones for the enjoyment of Peachland citizens and visitors. The banners will be hung in mid-May all up and down Beach Avenue. Shown from left to right are Peachland Art Group president Paula McLaughlin and artists Robin Taylor, and Judy Nagus. The project and materials were organized by Dian Tompkin. Photo Dian Tompkin