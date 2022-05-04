New plaque to be presented at cenotaph ceremony tomorrow

Joanne Layh

The Peachland Historical Society has organized a small ceremony at the cenotaph, where they will be presenting a new First World War interpretive plaque to Peachland Legion Branch #69 tomorrow at 11 a.m.

When the First World War interpretive plaque was originally commissioned in 2008 to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the war, little was known about three of Peachland’s fallen.

Since then, after years of work by Anne Wigfield, the historical society’s official researcher, photos of Lieutenant Jackson, Pte. Robert Laidlaw, and Pte. Harry Urquhart were found and have now been added to the plaque. As well, newly discovered details of their lives have been added to their records.

“The plaque now displays photos of all 17 of our First World War fallen soldiers,” Peachland Historical Society president Barb Dionne told the View.

At tomorrow’s ceremony the Peachland Historical Society will be presenting a copy of this updated plaque to Legion vice president Jean Saul. Following the ceremony, the plaque will be on display at the Legion. A second copy is on display at the Cenotaph.

The ceremony will take place at the Peachland Cenotaph at 11 a.m. tomorrow. All who have an interest are welcome.