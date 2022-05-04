Do It Yourself Climate Change Action

Many people criticize lack of action to abate human caused climate change on politicians. What a convenient scape goat. If I can blame someone else, I don’t have to blame myself for my own energy gobbling behaviour.

Case in point. Even after the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were lifted coffee shop customers are still lined up at the drive through outlets. Customers are gobbling energy and emitting greenhouse gases while they are creeping forward in their vehicles. Why?

Many people could make a different decision. They could park their vehicles, turn off their engines (gas or electric) and walk into the coffee shop. Think of the environmental and health benefits. And they might even chat with other customers; the chat benefit.

Next time you go to a coffee shop what decision will you make?

Steve Burke, West Kelowna