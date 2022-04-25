Special council meeting tonight

Joanne Layh

A special council meeting has been called for this evening to discuss the Heritage Park splash pad washrooms.

The washrooms, which cost approximately $100,000, were delivered to Heritage Park last September to fulfill an Interior Health requirement for the adjacent splash pad.

Then, during budget deliberations in March, Peachland council were presented with an additional $40,000 capital expenditure request for a set of stairs leading into the washrooms, which raised some concerns at the council table around the escalating cost of the project as well as the lack of accessibility for wheelchair users and the size and location of the washrooms.

Stairs were suggested because a ramp option would cost even more, according to staff.

District staff promised to revisit Interior Health to see if the requirement for the washrooms could be reversed. They returned to council last Tuesday to say that unfortunately, IHA’s decision stands and if changes were made at this stage it would result in a further delay in opening the splash pad.

At last Tuesday’s regular council meeting Councillors Condon, Van Minsel and Fielding voted to delay a decision about how to proceed with the splash pad washrooms, in hope that a better solution could be found.

They were outvoted by Mayor Cindy Fortin and Councillors Pam Cunningham, Mike Kent and Pete Coolio, who favoured opening the splash pad and washrooms as soon as possible and dealing with the washroom issue at a later date.

Tonight’s special council meeting was called at the request of the Councillors Condon and Van Minsel.

The special council meeting will be held in council chambers at 7 p.m. tonight. It will also be webcast live at www.peachland.ca/watch