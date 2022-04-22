Break in at TNI Chamber 2.0 building

Joanne Layh

The TNI Chamber 2.0 building was broken into sometime Thursday night or early Friday morning.

This writer arrived to work this morning to find the door frame of the Peachland View office damaged and the door left open. Other than damage to another interior door frame and a filing cabinet drawer left open, nothing else was disturbed and no items were stolen.

Two other offices in the same building, Brenda Renewables and Coldwell Banker, were also broken into and both offices showed signs of being searched.

“Without knowing for sure, one of the two doors at the front or the back was pulled open or pried open with a bar,” said RCMP Cst. Tyler Jackson. “Once they gained access to the inner central area some of the interior doors were kicked and pried open.”

Cst. Jackson said the RCMP have not received any other calls in Peachland this morning.