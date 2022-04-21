Rotary donates $5,000 to hub project

Joanne Layh

Only two days after being given the go ahead by Peachland council to proceed with their ambitious project to renovate and expand the 50 Plus Activity Centre, the Peachland Hub Society received its first major donation from the Peachland Rotary Club.

This morning the rotary club donated $5,000 toward the cause.

“We are really excited about the project, we’re happy to support it. We’re looking forward to having this new hub in service and in place to serve the people of Peachland,” Peachland Rotary Club president Steve Gardner told the View.

“The hub is going to be a great asset for Peachland, not only for the district itself, but for the residents. It’s multi-generational, so it’s going to be something that is going to serve all of Peachland, not just a particular age group,” said spokesperson for the hub, Peachland Community Connects chair Shelley Sweeney. “We’re really looking forward to having this coming up. We really need your support. Peachlanders, get out, support us, contact us. We’re more than happy to talk to you about it.”

Sweeney says the society will begin rolling out a multi-faceted fundraising initiative in the next week or so.

