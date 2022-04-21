  • Thursday , 21 April 2022

Display in honour of Ukrainian people

April 21st, 2022
The Peachland Art Group recently installed a display at the Peachland Library in honour of Ukrainian people. The display features original paintings of sunflowers. Photos Sharlene Bennett

