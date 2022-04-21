Display in honour of Ukrainian people staff3 Community, Feature Slider April 21st, 2022 0 Comments The Peachland Art Group recently installed a display at the Peachland Library in honour of Ukrainian people. The display features original paintings of sunflowers. Photos Sharlene Bennett dddd Tags Peachland Art Gallery, Peachland Library, ukrainian Share : Previous Next Related Posts Council debates washroom stair expenditure April 21st, 2022 Quilt Guild celebrates Queen’s birthday April 21st, 2022 Rotary donates $5,000 to hub project April 21st, 2022 Buchanan neighbourhood strata development approved April 19th, 2022 Peachland Hub receives support to proceed April 19th, 2022 Ambassadors host bake sale April 16th, 2022 Leave A Comment Click here to cancel reply. Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website