One-day pop-up recycling depot coming to Peachland

Peachland View

Peachland residents looking for an opportunity to recycle glass and plastics not allowed in the curbside collection cart program will have an opportunity to return these items locally at a one-day only pop-up recycling depot set up at the community centre.

The event will be hosted by the Regional District Waste Reduction Office at the community centre parking lot on Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Items that will be accepted include glass bottles, jars, foam packaging, plastic bags, overwrap and other flexible plastic packaging, such as crinkly wrappers, stand up pouches and zipper bags, as well as electronics. Staff will be on hand to answer any recycling questions.

These types of items aren’t allowed in the curbside collection cart program so typically residents must travel to the nearest depots in West Kelowna to properly recycle these items.

“We are trialing testing these innovative pop-up depot events this year to make recycling more accessible for our residents,” said waste reduction facilitator Rae Stewart. “As the name suggests, pop-up events are by nature temporary, held in unique spaces, and last for a few hours. Our aim is ultimately to connect with as many residents as possible on a one-on-one basis, to increase recycling awareness, and keep recyclable material from the landfill.”

The pop-up depot is for residential recycling only, not commercial.

To find out more about the pop-up depots, or for more information about what materials can be recycled, go to rdco.com/recycle, or email recycle@rdco.com.