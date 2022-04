It seems to me that the NDP spin doctors fell asleep. How can Horgan and his ministers beat the drum saying we have 100,000 more people in B.C. in one year on one hand, while blaming the municipalities on the other for not building houses fast enough?

We have all these additional people looking for places to live. This will do nothing but drive real estate prices up and increase homelessness.

Unlike Horgan, I don’t agree that this is solving anything.

Jim Briden, Peachland