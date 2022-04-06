Variety Singers to present first spring concert since COVID

Joanne Layh

The Peachland Variety Singers are promising a positive and uplifting experience for attendees of their first spring concert since COVID, entitled We Rise Again.

At Christmas the group held a limited concert that was by invitation only, so the spring concert marks a full return for the singers.

“We’re really looking forward to it, and singing without masks. We only took off our masks about three weeks ago and all of the sudden, we could hear each other and it started to come together,” said Peachland Variety Singers director Phyllis Papineau.

“In two years we’re going to be celebrating 50 years as a choir, which is quite amazing, so we’re kind of gearing up for that,” said Papineau. “The songs we’ve chosen for this concert are what I’d call inspirational songs that everybody needs. We’re doing a song called New Beginnings and that’s the theme for the fall fair because after 100 years we’re starting again, and also after two years [of the pandemic] for a lot of people, they’re starting again.”

“I heard the doctors and the nurses in their scrubs sing We Rise Again at the beginning of COVID because of what they were going through as people on the front line, and I thought, ‘our choir has to sing that.’ It’s a tough piece, but We Rise Again is another one we’ll be singing.”

The Variety Singers will also be performing the Sky Boat Song, which is the theme song of the Outlander television series, as a special dedication to one of their members currently going through chemotherapy.

The Peachland Variety Singers now have two pianists who will both be accompanying the singers on Sunday.

One of the pianists, Terry Moore, is already known in the community for his sculpting and art. A second pianist, Joanna Wilson, just arrived from Creston, and is getting to know the community through members of the choir, said Papineau.

“The music that we’ve got we think will inspire people after what we’ve gone through and now especially because of Ukraine.”

The concert will take place on Sunday, Apr.10 at 2 p.m. in the 50 Plus Activity Centre. Admission is by donation.

Refreshments and packaged baked treats will be available at the event.