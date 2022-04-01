Okanagan Folk School to hold first open house on April 10

Patrick Van Minsel

Director, Okanagan Folk School

Based in Peachland, the Okanagan Folk School (O.K.F.S.) is holding its open house on Sunday, April 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. So, what is a folk school?

Good question! The simple answer? We offer courses on just about any practical skill you’ve ever wanted to learn. Made up of local artisans, craftspeople, and volunteers, we offer non-competitive education focusing on the student.

We’re all about inspiring hands, hearts, and minds while building community for the individual and the Okanagan.

We are starting off with 16 courses, ranging from basket weaving, learning to play the ukulele, and storytelling to simple gourmet lessons. During the open house on Sunday, Apr. 10 you can meet our instructors, enjoy demonstrations, get information on how to join the O.K.F.S.; there will also be a silent auction, door prizes, and food provided by the Peachland Lions Club.

Are you an artisan who is passionate about your craft? Do you have a desire to teach others and build your legacy by passing on your knowledge and skill?

Well, we’re looking for you! This program is designed for craft artisans and makers with four or more years working in their craft medium who already have some experience teaching and showing their work.

The courses are offered to the public on a course fee and material cost basis. Do you have an idea for a course? Let us know!

Are you excited about the Okanagan Folk School but don’t necessarily have something to teach? No worries! We have another great way for you to participate – Our Community Hosts can help by hosting courses and gatherings!

By greeting people at the door, assisting the instructor in set up, leading a round of introductions, and encouraging participation for everyone in the circle, hosts ensure that participants connect with each other and the spirit of the O.K.F.S. community.

Become a partner! We’ll get straight to the point – O.K.F.S. is supported by tuition, memberships, donations, and grants. To continue to grow into a resource that will bring year-round business to Peachland and the Okanagan Valley, we will need help from folks who can see this vision and wish to support the school. We see O.K.F.S. becoming the craft and arts educational centre of Western Canada. Will you help us boost the local economy and help build a legacy by becoming an O.K.F.S. partner?

Become a member! Donors of $35 are automatically eligible for an annual membership. Members are what keep our school moving forward, and as a thank you, you will receive these great member benefits:

The first opportunity to book courses and events, get our online course catalogs, get early notification of new courses, get our member’s newsletter, special announcements, invitations, and more.

Shoot us an email at info@okfolkschool.ca for more info! Also, sign up for our mailing list at www.okfolkschool.ca to receive updates on the latest news and courses.