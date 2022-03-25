Man dead near Antlers Beach

Joanne Layh

An elderly man is dead after a single vehicle accident near Antlers Beach last night.

At approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday night BC Ambulance Service reported attending a single vehicle accident where the vehicle had gone off the road into Lake Okanagan.

When West Kelowna RCMP members arrived they located a white Subaru Forester upside down and semi submerged, with a lone elderly male occupant still inside the vehicle, deceased.

The vehicle is believed to have been travelling southbound on Hwy 97 before it hit a concrete divider on the right front bumper then steered into the water.

Two witnesses first at scene broke the driver’s side window attempting to extract the male from the vehicle but were unsuccessful, said Della-Paolera.

The event is under investigation by the BC Coroners Service, South East RCMP and the West Kelowna RCMP.

No names will be released pending next of kin notification.

The RCMP are asking that if anyone witnessed this incident who have not yet spoken with investigators or has dash cams and was traveling on the highway in the area during this event to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250 768 2880.