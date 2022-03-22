World Water Day event this afternoon

Joanne Layh

Residents interested in learning more about the source of Peachland’s water are invited to attend the Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance’s Stop, Drop and Think Water awareness event, which takes place from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. this afternoon.

The alliance and friends will meet at 13th and Beach Ave on the public patio across from Bliss to celebrate World Water Day with family friendly activities, special guests, prizes and ‘duels’ with water pistols and Super Soakers, if the weather allows.

The event will kick off with drumming and a land welcome before members join in with opening remarks.

“World Water Day is very important because, it sounds like a trope, but water is life, and without water there is no life,” PWPA communications chair Alex Morrison told the View. “We need to make people aware of water and why PWPA is interested in making this 2022 World Water Day a bigger event is because the province of B.C. is also initiating consultations on a watershed security fund and a watershed security strategy.”

While the province’s watershed security survey closed last Friday, Morrison says there will be other opportunities for engagement that the province is going to provide.

“People use the watershed. They’re in the backcountry, they’re hiking, they’re biking, they’re hunting, they’re doing things and they see things. They may have ideas that can help contribute to this strategy,” said Morrison.

She states it’s important for everyone to make water a top priority, not just from the conservation point of view, but in terms of understanding where our water comes from.

“It’s not just a creek or a lake. Those are the places where the water is collected, but the water comes from snow . . . We don’t get as much precipitation in the summer so we do get it from rain, but the majority is from snow melt. The snow melt gets collected in the lakes, then it gets into the creeks and then comes to the water treatment plant. World Water Day is really about protecting the source of the water. So it’s not just water conservation, it’s about making sure that all that snow that melts does get collected into a lake and that the creeks do have the ability to transmit that to the water treatment plant.”