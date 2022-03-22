Latest MOTI reports assess route options for Peachland

Craig Bitcon

Highway 97 Task Force

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure recently released two reports on Phase II of their Highway 97 Peachland Transportation Study. The first report was an Assessment of Potential Long-Term Infrastructure Solutions. This report was very similar to their Phase I report although they went into more detail to assess the pros and cons of the three routes that they selected from Phase I. The three routes are AR-5 (the lowest alternate route), AR-4 (the next lowest alternate route, similar to AR-5 but swinging to the west before crossing Princeton Ave) and ER-A (the existing highway route primarily retaining at-grade connectivity). These options were compared against a “base case” – the present highway with some short and medium-term improvements already having been completed, which they discussed in the second report they released.

A summary of the differences, based on the outcomes of the evaluation process, between the three route options were:

Financial Account

Option ER-A has a substantially lower estimated capital cost than either alternate route option, with AR-4 having the highest.

Option ER-A has the highest property cost, followed by Option AR-5 and then AR-4.

Option ER-A has the lowest incremental maintenance and rehabilitation costs.

Customer Service Account

The potential customer service benefits, primarily in the form of vehicle travel savings and operating costs, for Option ER-A are substantially higher than either alternate route.

Option ER-A is expected to create significant traffic disruptions during construction, while minimal traffic disruptions are anticipated for either alternate route.

All route options are anticipated to generally reduce collision rates but are also anticipated to create an increase in total travel as compared to the base case. The net result is an increase in overall collisions impacts for Option ER-A, but a decrease in overall collisions for the two alternate route options.

Transit benefits, from both a user and operator perspective, are much higher for Option ER-A as compared to the alternate route options.

Socio Community Account

Option ER-A will have the highest number of properties affected (five full and 93 partial, including 75 residences) with AR-5 next (five full and 19 partial, including 14 residences) and AR-4 (0 full and 19 partial, including four residential properties).

Both alternate route options have been identified by the Penticton Indian Band as creating significant negative impacts to their traditional territories.

Alternate route Option AR-4 has the least community severance impacts. The community severance impacts for Option AR-5 are more significant than Option ER-A.

All options will create noise and visual impacts with Option AR-5 having the greatest impacts amongst the three long-term options.

Option ER-A may create some improvements for the emergency response.

Environmental Account

Option AR-4 and Option AR-5 have the most significant terrestrial impacts as compared to existing route Option ER-A.

All options may impact several watercourses along the corridor, several or which are known to be fish-bearing. Option ER-A may impact Lake Okanagan foreshore, but avoids sensitive Kokanee spawning habitat.

Options are generally anticipated to cause a small increase in vehicle-related emissions due to the additional travel along the corridor, with option ER-A realizing the largest such increase.

They do mention that at this point in time there are eight key sources of uncertainty or considerations that could affect which option is chosen and they are: climate change; The implications of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act; The Penticton Indian Band South Okanagan Commonage Specific (Land) Claim; Policies encouraging a shift towards travel using active transportation and transit; Land use and local development patterns; Changing travel behaviour and travel patterns; Emerging technology; and project costs and funding availability.

Throughout the report they continually make mention of the year 2040 as being when they anticipate the existing highway to be at capacity although at times they say closer to 2040 and approximately 2040. With the Okanagan Valley being the fastest growing area in the country one could expect that the timelines may be moved up. At any rate, a decision will have to be made as to which option is chosen well prior to when the existing highway is considered to be at full capacity in order to allow time for internal coordination/priority-setting/programming and then design and construction. This lead time could be five years or more depending on which route is chosen and would mean that a decision will have to be made prior to 2035 at the latest.

The second report MOTI released was Potential Corridor Improvements and Implementation Strategy.

This report discusses the approach used to develop the potential short and medium-term corridor improvement options, how the short and medium terms are defined, and the criteria used to evaluate the options. The short-term was defined as within the next five years (i.e. 2021 through 2025) and the medium-term was defined as being in the six-year to 15-year time frame (i.e. 2026 through 2035). However, there is a highlighted box immediately following that stated, “It should be noted that these option evaluation assumptions do not necessarily imply a B.C. MOTI commitment to implement any of these improvement options within the associated time frames, nor that these improvement options are inherently required to be implemented by these specific timeframes.”

The report identified four short-term improvements to the existing highway that would improve safety, transit service and support active transportation now and in the future regardless of which long term solution is chosen. They then proposed a prioritization for the implementation of the four improvement options as follows:

• The Trepanier Bench Road Signalization and Access Management Upgrades, including turn restrictions at the Hwy 97/Buchanan Rd West and the Hwy 97/Huston Rd/Buchanan Rd intersections are the highest priority;

• The Clements Cres Intersection Transit and Pedestrian Improvements are the second priority;

• The Renfrew Rd Intersection Safety Improvements are recommended third; and

• The Princeton Ave Intersection Transit and Safety Improvements are ranked fourth.

There are three medium-term improvement options being considered for implementation however it is interesting to note that the recommendation is to not start these improvements until after a decision is made as to which long-term solution is chosen. This is due to the design features of the improvements and/or the need to make them at all if a bypass option is chosen. The three medium-term options are:

• The Lang Rd – McKay Lane Walking and Cycling Connection, which is a pedestrian and cycling overpass connecting the two roads;

• The Chidley Rd Intersection Safety Improvements and Clements Cres Connection, which would close access to the highway from Chidley and connect Chidley to Clements Cres. This improvement may not be needed if a bypass is chosen; and

• The Hardy Street Intersection Safety Improvements.

This report does not address the long-term options except on how they may influence the design and/or need for the short and medium-term improvements as noted above. It does state that the three long-term options, Alternate Routes AR-4 and AR-5, and Existing Route ER-A, are all feasible options to be considered for the long-term improvement of the Hwy 97 corridor, however at this time no recommendation is made regarding a long-term solution.

To read both full reports and view the maps of the three route options and proposed improvements visit https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/transportation-reports-and-reference/reports-studies/okanagan/peachland-study