Quilts on display

Peachland’s quilting community celebrated International Quilt Day last Saturday by displaying quilts from their decks. Locally made pieces were on display on Huston Rd, Clarence Rd, Sutherland Rd and Shelburne Rd. Maurita Graham has been a quilter for about 25 years, but since joining Pincushion Quilt Guild and retiring from teaching in 2020, she’s been able to spend a lot of time involved in challenging herself to learn new techniques to become a better quilter. These quilts were on display on her deck last weekend. Photo Maurita Graham