It’s a Celebration! Rotary event

Peggy Southin

Peachland Rotary Club

Peachland Rotary is continuing preparation for “It’s a Celebration!”– an evening of dancing with great music by Marty Edwards and The Revival. There is still time to buy tickets for the event. Tickets are going fast but still available from Rotary members, Peachland Pharmacy and by calling 250-767-6689.

This is one of the first fun events in Peachland since the emergence of COVID. You don’t want to miss out on this entertaining evening. Marty Edwards is a well- known Peachland entertainer who has performed all over the world.

Net proceeds from the evening will go towards construction of our new Peachland Food Bank building. Proceeds from the 50/50 will go to scholarships for the nursing program at Okanagan College. The only remaining COVID protocol is showing your COVID vaccination passport.

The dance will take place on Apr. 2 at the Peachland Community Centre. Doors open at 7 p.m.