Legion needs our empties

Peachland Legion Branch #69 is in dire need of a new roof and we’re holding a good old fashioned bottle drive. The fundraising event that will be held on Saturday, May 26 at the Peachland Centre in front of IGA, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. What we are asking the residents of Peachland to do is to keep and donate on May 26 any refundable containers — plastic, cans, juice boxes or glass — at the drop off area. All funds collected will go to the “reNEW” the Roof account. IGA has been kind enough to be a sponsor on the day of the fund raiser. Any donor that day between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will receive a free hot dog and water, thank you to the manager, Roger, for that offer. However, in the time between now and May 26, if there is any individual or business or residential property that would like to donate their containers, please call me at 778-479-9016, we can make arrangements to have them picked up.We are truly hoping for the biggest ever bottle drive in Peachland’s history and the funds raised will truly help “ reNEW “ the Roof at the Peachland Legion.

JOHN MACNICHOL

PEACHLAND LEGION