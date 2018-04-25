Massive illegal dump site discovered

It was on Earth Day when Patricia Ryder found a massive illegal dumpsite up the hill from her Drought Road home.

It’s located up that dirt road off of Highway 97, accessible only in the southbound lane, right before the onramp to the Connector.

Ryder’s family began homesteading on her Drought Road property almost 100 years ago. A major factor in her grandfather’s decision to choose that parcel of land was because of the clean water supplied to the property though Drought Creek.

“We’ve always had a very strong connection with this land,” she said.

Ryder has been living there for most of her life since 1930. To somebody so familiar with the area, last week was peculiar, as water from up in the hills began draining through a new route and chewing up Drought Road. When she wandered upstream to see what was happening, she stumbled upon the devastating dump site.

“I almost threw up. I was absolutely horrified. And heartbroken to think people would leave stuff like that in such a beautiful spot; a perfectly innocent landscape.”

Ryder’s sons went and surveyed the site earlier this week, and they said trash has even been dumped right into Drought Creek.

“The creek is just trickling through a load of rubbish that they dumped into it,” she said.

After hearing from the Ryders, Mayor Cindy Fortin went to visit the site.

“I was pretty choked when I went up and saw it – I heard it was bad but I didn’t think it could have been that bad,” she said. “I would say there was everything but the kitchen sink, except I think there may have been a kitchen sink too.”

The dumpsite has it all – household waste, scrapped cars, dozens of tires, a demolished building, grow-op equipment, discarded scraps of low-quality weed, dirty needles, a naloxone kit (for people who have to worry about overdosing on fentanyl), and lots of liquor bottles. It would be difficult to overstate the amount of waste that’s up there. At the end of the road is where the bulk of the trash lies, and the road is caked with litter for nearly a kilometre leading up to it.

Within the contents of the waste, Fortin found names on some of the discarded items. She said the addresses belonged to people in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Summerland, but it will be difficult to prove if they were the culprits.

One piece of litter Fortin discovered was a birthday card with the words “I love you Daddy” hand-written onto it, and that startled her.

“Is this the legacy that a dad wants to leave with his kids?”

It would have probably required the same amount of effort to haul the garbage all the way up there as it would have to the Westside Transfer Station, Fortin said.

“So thoughtless to just drop your garbage there.”

The dumpsite stretches over Crown land within the District of Peachland and the City of West Kelowna, and a part of the property is privately owned.

Director of operations Joe Mitchell said the issue was well documented last fall and a cleanup has been planned for May 5. The work will be a collaborative effort between Regional District Waste Reduction (RDCO) staff, with the Okanagan Forest Task Force (non-profit group), and the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations.

However, the cleanup will only deal with the portions of the dump that are on Crown land.

Mitchell isn’t sure how much of the problem is on Crown land, but he figures the clean-up team will get “a fairly significant portion of it gone.”

In addition to cleaning it up, he said it’s important to get the gate locked.

Whoever owns the property hasn’t been tracked down just yet.

“The private property sections are not within the Peachland boundary and RDCO has been in touch with West Kelowna to discuss unsightly premises and possible clean up requests for their land,” Mitchell said in an email to District staff.



