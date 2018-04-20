The best of Council, April 17 2018

The best of Council, April 17

2017 Consolidated Financial Payments Council received and approved the 2017 Consolidated Financial Statements and Audit Report as prepared annually by Grant Thornton LLP. Video Surveillance Policy Council approved the

Video Surveillance Policy PRO-290. The purpose of this policy is to establish guidelines for implementation and use of any video surveillance in District owned or occupied buildings or outdoor public space, by ensuring compliance with the Community Charter, the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, as well as District Records Management requirements. Fitness Room Video Surveillance Council approved the use of a video surveillance system for the Community Centre Fitness Room. The fitness room is now open 5am to 10pm, 7 days a week. The District is installing an emergency call button and video surveillance in the fitness room for the purpose of enhancing the safety and security of the patrons.

Civic Grant Policy Amendment Council approved amending Civic Grant Policy FIN-025. The amendments give clarification on Sports Teams; recommendations from the Tourism Promotion Committee for start up events; and minor housekeeping. The amended Civic Grant Policy can be found at www.peachland.ca/ policies.

Peachland Elementary School Playground Council approved providing a letter of support for the Peachland Elementary School’s application for funding through the Ministry of Education Playground Equipment Program. Peachland Elementary would like to replace the current playground with a new universally accessible playground.