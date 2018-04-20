Letter: Where are we going?

Dear editor:

Where are we going?

I would like to thank Gill Evans for her comments and her photos that appeared in the last two issues of The View.

“A picture is worth a thousand words.”

The photos might well display the “opposing visions” for Peachland.

I support a vision displayed by the photos that show a streetscape with buildings that are “quaint” and have “character”.

Section 1.3 (Community Vision – Peachland in 2040) of the draft version of the OCP 2016 envisions Peachland as “a diverse, sustainably developed lakeside community with a quaint and lively downtown …”. Further, it goes on to say that Peachland is (in 2040) a safe community that embraces “…responsible growth and development that maintains the small-town character …”.

Note the words “quaint” and “small-town character.”

Council has allowed the PeachTree development to go ahead even though the project didn’t comply with the OCP that was in effect at the time (maximum three storeys on Beach Avenue) and now the PeachTree definitely doesn’t fit with the vision as presented in the draft of the OCP 2016. That is, the PeachTree building is not quaint and it cannot be described as enhancing Peachand’s small-town character.

Please … where are we going?

I wonder if a casino complex that incorporates a 10 storey hotel might be the solution?!

It would certainly attract visitors; solve parking issue, i.e., get a parkade out of the deal; it would provide lots of employment; significantly add to the town coffers through property taxes; taller portion built near highway 97 and then “cascades” to five storeys on Beach Avenue.

A first-rate planner would be needed to fit this into our idea of a downtown that is “quaint” and displays a “small-town character.”

Or maybe not?

Anything is possible?

Jim Baker

Peachland