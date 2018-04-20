Letter: Cue the rock-licking granola munchers

Dear editor:

It has been announced that once again there will be mineral exploration happening in the Glen Lake area, approximately 25 kilometres from downtown Peachland, in the very far western perimeter of the Peachland watershed.

I can see right now that the tree hugging, rock-licking, clog wearing granola munchers will undoubtedly protest against this. They should be advised that in no way would this aforementioned exploration be allowed to negatively impact our watershed or wetlands.

We in B.C do have laws, rules, regulations, and environmental impact studies done by real experts, not armchair experts or “concerned citizens.”

Therefore, I propose the formation of a group to be known as the Peachland Watershed Mining Advisory Committee (PWMAC). This committee would be comprised of experts in the field who know the benefits and prosperity that mining brings, not well meaning but uninformed people who put fake news in the Peachland View every second week. I would gladly lead the formation of the PWMAC, as I have experience in mining going back to 1976, am in the process of writing a book about the mining history of Peachland, and have an intimate knowledge of the area.

At this time I would like to congratulate our Mayor and Council for having the vision to allow the construction of a five story building on the waterfront to accommodate the offices and residences that this exploration and potential mine will require. All of this is going to do wonders for our tax base, and bring prosperity for the town of Peachland.

Ron Barkwill

Peachland