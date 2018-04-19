Letter: Canada’s ‘back’ alright

Dear editor:

Our Prime Minister flew to Ottawa last weekend to meet with battling premiers John Horgan and Rachel Notley over the stalled Kinder Morgan pipeline.

They agreed to disagree, and Trudeau and Notley announced they will pursue taxpayer funding for the pipeline if Kinder Morgan backs out. All this in the midst of an historic April ice storm in southern Ontario that was one of a growing number of weather related disasters linked to climate change.

The Prime Minister’s adamant assertion that the Kinder Morgan pipeline will be built is perplexing considering his grand statement when signing the Paris Accord on climate change that “Canada is back and is going to take a leadership role in addressing climate change.”

Barely days after making this statement the Prime Minister approved the Kinder Morgan pipeline to bring more Dilbit to B.C. for export, approved new oil exploration permits for the Gulf of St Lawrence, and now, we hear is planning to exempt new Tar Sands projects from any environmental assessment.

We are assured that Canada can develop its hydrocarbon reserves and still meet its commitments under the Paris Accord. This is patently false. As the collaborative report of Canada’s federal, provincial, and territorial auditors general (published March 18) shows, Canada has never met a previous target for Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reduction, has no chance of meeting its 2020 target, and has no plan to meet its 2030 target. Furthermore, all credible analyses show that Canada’s targets are much less than the reductions in GHG that would be needed to meet Canada’s commitment to the Paris Accord. When Mr. Trudeau announced that Canada was back, we were already back of the pack, far behind other developed nations in addressing climate change, even well behind the US. His actions have only pushed us further to the rear, giving a whole new meaning to “We’re Back!”

Michael Healey

Peachland