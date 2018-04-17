Pipeline plans in peril

Oil barons are threatening to pull the plug on a massive pipeline expansion project if the right levers don’t get pulled before May 31.

As Kinder Morgan’s CEO Steve Kean put it, “… in the current environment, we will not put KML shareholders at risk on the remaining project spend.”

Kean was hoping to invest $7.4 billion to install nearly 1,000 kilometres of new pipeline, namely to open the Athabasca oil sands up to international markets.

Since the project would span the entire latitude of British Columbia, vastly increase the amount of carbon produced in Canada and substantially increase tanker traffic in the Burrard Inlet – First Nations groups and environmental activists are naturally opposed and have been resisting it, along with the City of Burnaby. NDP leader John Horgan campaigned last year on doing everything in his power to prevent or delay the project.

“British Columbians expect their government to stand up for their interests and our coast, and to do everything we can to protect our land and waters, our coastal communities and our local economies,” Horgan said in response to Kinder Morgan’s announcement.

“The federal process failed to consider B.C.’s interests and the risk to our province… we will always stand up for British Columbians, our environment and the thousands of jobs that depend on our coast.”

It’s a “Real shame Horgan picked the fight,” MLA Dan Ashton says. “It’s been approved federally – I don’t know what the premier’s doing.”

Ashton said the pipeline will transport crude in a safer manner than rail and truck, as well it will alleviate gas prices in B.C., which are among the highest in North America.

“This could make a substantial difference at the pumps – especially if there’s retaliatory action from the Alberta government.”

Ashton also worried about British Columbia’s international reputation as a resource-based economy.

“I think we’re losing the competitive advantage by putting obstacles like this up to investment,” he said. “It’s very damaging going forward in the future. Investment likes stability, and it likes sound political decisions.”

When asked if proponents of a $7 billion project would be able to corrupt the National Energy Board – which gave the project its blessing last year, Ashton said “The National Energy Board is independent. They better be independent.”

He also made the case that if oil isn’t produced in Canada, it will likely come from countries with weaker ethical practices.

“Somehow that oil’s getting to market – let’s get it to market the safest possible way.”

Ashton is worried that retaliatory actions from the governments of Alberta and Canada might be coming down the pipe. He said the feds could stop transfer payments to B.C., which will supply the province with $6.925B over the course of the 2018-2019 year (however, transfer payments also include the equalization program which sees British Columbians give money to poorer provinces).

Mayor Cindy Fortin, who grew up in Burnaby, acknowledges that pipelines offer a safer transportation alternative but “The idea of twinning it through (Burnaby Mountain) doesn’t sit well with me.”

She strongly believes it’s time to begin focusing on cleaner sources of energy than crude oil, but if the project does proceed, she hopes it will at least be rerouted around Burnaby Mountain.

However, “If it’s going to bring jobs and greatly improve the economy of B.C. I’d have to take a second look at it.”

The federal government has called on Horgan to “end all threats of delay” to the “crucial resource project.”

The Liberal Party of Canada has been criticized by Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer for being “completely absent on this file,” though Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has vowed the pipeline will be built.

“The blame for this development rests squarely on the shoulders of Justin Trudeau,” Scheer said. “He has failed to take a single concrete step to ensure this project is completed. All he has done is give us empty words with no action.”

But Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the blame rests far more on Horgan’s shoulders.

“First, Premier Horgan believes he can harass this project without economic consequences for his province,” she said. “He is wrong. We will be bringing forward legislation in coming days giving our government the powers it needs to impose serious economic consequences on B.C. if its government continues on its present course. Second, Premier Horgan believes he can harass the investors and managers of Kinder Morgan, that they will give up, and that this will kill this project. He is wrong here as well.”

If Horgan “harasses” investors so much that they give up on the project, Notley went so far as to say the Province of Alberta will purchase the project.

“This pipeline will be built,” she has asserted.