Peachland man’s death under investigation

Alexander Louis Hegedus of Peachland was found dead in a pickup truck on a rural forest service road east of Kelowna on March 22.

The 54-year-old man’s death is being investigated by the Kelowna RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit.

“The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit is now releasing a photograph of Alex Hegedus, in hopes of encouraging potential witnesses to come forward with any contacts they may have experienced or sightings they may have had of Alex Hegedus on Thursday March 22, 2018 in the Kelowna, West Kelowna and or Peachland areas,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

On the day he died, Hegedus was wearing white painter’s pants and a white t-shirt with his company’s logo (see logo below) on the front left chest area. Hegedus was believed to be driving his dark grey or charcoal colored Ford F-150 XLT, full size, 4-door crew cab, 4X4 pickup truck which had a matching canopy.

Anybody who can help is being asked to call the Kelowna RCMP serious crimes tip line at 250-470-6236.