22-year-old Peachland man missing

Police are asking for help from the public in locating 22-year-old Ethan Dillon. He was last heard from by family on March 28.

Ethan is white, six feet tall, approximately 160 lbs, with red hair and green eyes. He was believed to be wearing a grey pair of jeans.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ethan Dillon is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.