Letter: Pipeline opponents fueled by foreign interests

Dear editor:

The current protest by a few hundred people over the Kinder Morgan Pipeline is fueled by myths, misinformation and “Fake News” generated by dissidents often funded by organizations like the Tide, Clinton, Rockefeller Foundations; or countries like USA, Saudi Arabia and Russia whose agenda is to keep Canadian Oil out of world markets for the benefit of the U.S., Russian and Saudi oil industries. Remember the world forecasts all show oil sales rising for the next 30 years despite alternative energy sources being installed at fast rates. Canada needs to continue to be part of that economic opportunity as world populations grow by two billion people during this period.

The risk of major oil spills and risk to Whales by an increase of less than 5 per cent in ship movements is a red herring in the protest against the Pipeline. The myth that Diluted Bitumen will create more greenhouse gasses has been debunked as the Carbon emissions are offset by Federal and provincial carbon limits and pricing programs as Canadian oil would only be displacing repressive regimes’ production in the Middle East, South America, and Russia and so it has no net world-wide increase in CO2 emissions; this is another fake news myth used by the dissidents working to restrict Canadian opportunity to share in worldwide economic demand by growing populations.

For the pipeline to meet the stringent laws of Canada (among the strictest in the world) and the excruciatingly long and arduous process to get the National Energy Board, and both the Conservative and Liberal Governments individual approval has taken several years and over a Billion Dollars to accomplish. The marine response regime set in place will be able to clean any diluted bitumen spill just as effectively as any crude oil spill.

That response process is federally regulated and considered world class and is predominantly centred in the lower mainland shipping lanes. There is no comparable response group to cover a rail disaster which is presently the way much of the diluted bitumen is arriving at the coast. Imagine such a spill in the Frazer Canyon, or in the spiral tunnels of the Rogers Pass!

The Lower Mainland now sees the cost of gasoline rising at alarming rates as US imported production is curtailed. The dissidents would have us believe it is the best for everyone by stalling the pipeline as long as possible until it is cancelled. Yet that option means that all those who wish to travel, move products to market, or build a home will pay more and more in BC while the rest of the world continues to industrialize, drive and fly with lower cost fuels. This is giving all facets of their economies an edge over the policies espoused by the dissidents currently working to stifle Canada’s growth, economy and the potential to grow the middle class. These policies will make the growing class of Canadians below the poverty line move faster than ever before; it will be the end of Canada’s world class economy and financial strength.

If Alberta does curtail existing Oil shipments to BC refineries you will have to buy even more jet fuel and gasoline from the US West Coast refineries, which will hold BC up for ransom as a captive market! Remember as sole foreign buyer of Western Canadian Crude Oil our “friends” in the USA discount it by 20 to 30 per cent from global prices just because there is no competition.

Enough posturing Mr. Horgan and Mr. Trudeau, it is time to allow the thoroughly examined, dissected, compromised and legally approved pipeline to be built!

Doug Waines

West Kelowna