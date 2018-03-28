Letter: Great to have a bank in town

Dear editor:

When Valley First left Peachland in 2014, it was a blow to our community. Peachland staff and our Council worked hard to encourage a bank to open a branch here. So when VantageOne arrived, we could all be proud that once again Peachland has a bank. Recently I opened an account with VantageOne and I found the staff to be very helpful. It is very convenient that they are open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I am not a big fan of drive-through facilities but when I opened my account Lenka explained to me that a drive-through operates just as well as a walk-through. I have used the “walk-through” a few times and it works really well. It is so much easier to deposit a cheque here than having to drive to West Kelowna. I was quite surprised that the bank machine is more sophisticated than the one I have been using at one of the “big” banks. You don’t have to type the deposit cheque amount, the machine reads it and tells you. VantageOne are certainly current with bank technology.

They won’t make a lot of money from my account, but I hope when people are looking for a mortgage or a loan, that they consider using VantageOne. They are committed to being with us for the long-term. Now it’s our chance to say thank you by becoming members. They even have a small meeting room available for us to use.

Eric Hall

Peachland