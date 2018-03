**GRAPHIC PHOTOS BELOW**

John Abernethy found the grisly remains of a deer carcass in his backyard this morning.

He suspects a cougar was the culprit.

“It must be a cougar,” he said. “It would have to be an animal that big to have eaten half of a deer.”

His Sherburn Road property is surrounded by other homes in every direction, though the wilderness is just two streets away.