Parking lot predicament

Before council approved a six-figure budget to pave the 2nd Street parking lot, Coun. Terry Condon raised a few concerns.

Last year, when council was first told about the project, the budgeted cost was $220,000. But by the time it came before council again on March 13, the cost had ballooned to $405,000, and Condon wanted to know why District staff didn’t present any alternative options in the meantime.

“It struck me as a completely different project,” he said. “The surface area has increased by 50 per cent and almost doubled the budget. It troubled me that council had not had the opportunity to debate the merits of this.”

Condon acknowledged that downtown parking is an issue of concern, but he wanted to know if there was a way the money could have been put to better use, since the money is being spent on a parking lot that rarely ever reaches full capacity.

He asked why it hadn’t been considered to spend the money on something like sidewalks instead, but there was no appetite from the rest of council to change course from the 2nd Street parking project.

Coun. Peter Schierbeck said the parking lot needs to be paved, because on the existing unmarked gravel surface, people are “parking wherever. This will give us parking for 85 vehicles. That is a big step forward.”

Coun. Pam Cunningham said that “To not use every useable space in this parking lot would be a travesty.”

Then Mayor Cindy Fortin said she agrees the parking lots should remain the priority, making it three against one (Couns. Keith Thom, Mario Vucinivic and Mike Kent all absent).

“Trust me this is not coming as a surprise,” Condon said.

Fortin said $200,000 wouldn’t be able to build very much sidewalk, and that she has to “disagree that parking’s not a problem.”

Condon said his prime concern wasn’t about what to spend the money on, but rather with how it was presented before council.

“If a developer had done something like this we would accuse them of bait and switch,” he said. “We were sold on one project and this is considerably different. Its scope has grown and its cost has grown equally with it.”

Fortin didn’t like that comparison. To say that a District staffer would pull a bait-and-switch is suggesting that he’s a conman, she said, which is “very insulting to our director.”

Fortin said it’s important for the parking lot to get paved in time for the World of Wheels on May 20, and council can rely on the expertise of director of operations Joe Mitchell, who’s overseeing the project. She pointed out how Mitchell doesn’t stand to benefit from higher project costs, unlike a developer.

Condon reiterated that the project should have been reevaluated at some point while the costs were rising considerably.

“We’ve been presented with no alternatives. So the only debate has been over my suggestion to sidewalks as another alternative.”

But that’s why the item was on the agenda, Fortin said, so they could debate it then and there.

CAO Elsie Lemke echoed that – “The reason this item is before council is precisely for this reason,” she said.

“It’s already out to tender,” Condon said sternly.

Mitchell said the project had to be put out to tender because it’s under an extremely tight timeline to get the ducks in a row for the May long weekend, “But we still have the opportunity to amend or withdraw the tender.”

Despite his frustration with the process, Condon ended up voting alongside the other councillors in favour of the project.