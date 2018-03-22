  • Monday , 26 March 2018

Letter: Visitor Guide looks amazing

Editor's Desk, Letter to the Editor, Opinion
March 22nd, 2018
0 Comments
66 views

Dear Editor,

We wanted to extend a HUGE & heartfelt thank you to all of the community members that contributed their photos, stories, anecdotes and more to our 2018 Official Visitor Guide.  We are blown away by Peachland’s community spirit and eagerness to share their love of our incredible town with visitors from across the globe.

This is the best visitor guide yet and that’s due, in large part, to our community members lending their support.  We put the call out for your input and boy did you all answer! We can’t thank you enough for sharing with us.  Our community rocks!

Warmly,

Your Peachy Friends at the Peachland Visitor Centre

Tags

Related Posts

Leave A Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *