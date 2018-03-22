Letter: Visitor Guide looks amazing

Dear Editor,

We wanted to extend a HUGE & heartfelt thank you to all of the community members that contributed their photos, stories, anecdotes and more to our 2018 Official Visitor Guide. We are blown away by Peachland’s community spirit and eagerness to share their love of our incredible town with visitors from across the globe.

This is the best visitor guide yet and that’s due, in large part, to our community members lending their support. We put the call out for your input and boy did you all answer! We can’t thank you enough for sharing with us. Our community rocks!

Warmly,

Your Peachy Friends at the Peachland Visitor Centre