Letter: Parks need a little more love

Dear editor:

As a long term resident of Peachland, I have seen Lambly Park — once a well manicured park – turn into a poorly planned one.

It is a double the cost, unmaintained mud hole. The new costly tennis court is used by pet owners with their dogs running around and leaving feces that the owners refuse to clean up. In addition, they keep their untrained pets off leash, in spite of signs throughout the park that state ‘keep your pet on a leash at all times.’

Also, the tennis net is used as a swing seat.

The new parking lot is used for camping, street hockey and skate boarding.

Several times my fence has been hit by park workers and visitors to Peachland. The damage continues with excess trash thrown about during the long winter months. The parking lot is layered with black ice. Park workers pile the snow so it is leaning up against my fence and garden shed—which is now rotten from the melted snow.

So much more to stipulate. If I said anymore I would be forced to compile an epic novel.

District council should be ashamed of the poor planning. I have lived here almost 25 years and I have never seen such a mess around my property.

Think about others instead of yourself.

Agnes Bond (like 007)

Peachland