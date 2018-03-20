Letter: Thank you Peachland

Thank you Peachland

The Peachland Ambassador Society would like to say a huge “Thank You” to all the people that came out on St Patrick’s Day for the furst ever Dog Parade. It was amazing to see all the dogs with their owners all dressed up.

Thank you also goes to the Town Crier Bruce Klippenstien and wife Linda Lee for leading the parade along with Mayor Fortin.

Another huge thank you goes to Cheryl Wiebe and staff for helping in all the planning. Bosleys Pet store and Virginia Schmidt, as well as the Peachland Lions and Kerry Martinson deserve a big thank you.

Wendy Takanaka and Jean Saul along with the committee and ambassadors and candidates, Thank You for the wonderful fun day they sponsored and worked hard to organize.

Thank you everyone

Linda, Ernie and Leanne

—

Peachland Amassador Society

Empowering Youth of Tomorrow