Letter: Editing letters to the editor

To Dan Walton:

I resided in many small communities across Canada: Bagotville, Quebec, Sioux Lookout, Ontario, Cold Lake, Alberta, Sooke, BC, Whitehorse, Yukon, to name a few. I long valued small-town newspapers as the most important meeting place in the community. Coffee shops, even pubs and skating rinks, can’t compete with the local paper in terms of disseminating ideas and feelings around the community.

Editors play a huge role in how people feel about a town and about each other. I believe the article about Martha Jenkins published this week, helped people feel great about Peachland. Other elements found in the View set a really negative tone.

I accept that the Peachland View simply reflected opposite views in reaction to our project. I appreciate and welcome your role in printing negative views. I simply hope for a healthier forum for future discussion, free of personal attacks, to help proponents and opponents of future initiatives.

Having reviewed a large number of pre-Peachtree editions of the Peachland View, long before your time in the Editor’s chair, it is obvious that the practice of publishing negativity and individual attacks is well established. There seems to be a tradition that almost every part of every letter gets printed, no matter what. In other papers, many letters would be rejected or edited to remove offensive material.

Attacks against defenseless staff and back and forth letters between individuals are particularly destructive. In letters printed in the past few weeks, two writers were allowed to attack each other’s character. In public. Again.

I’m not defending developers. They are seen as destroying the community by some and saviours of the town’s economy by others. Development is and should be fair game in Peachland’s marketplace of ideas about its own future. It’s ok to name developers in letters to the Editor. Developers should not be given a free-ride by the media. Neither should those who pay an official role in a public matter.

But how about people who like wood stoves and those who don’t? This subject is one of so many examples where people publicly attack one another, even each other’s right to reside in our community.

Editors should ensure that a community is well informed and that decorum is maintained. They should foster debate about ideas and control the tone of the discourse. They should not let neighbours insult each other. I don’t think personal attacks will ever serve the public nor should they meet your editorial standard.

The Peachland View plays a crucial leadership role. CBC’s Michael Enright said “the media’s role is to observe, not blindly observe” in an elegant pun to explain the dual role of reporting everything and editing certain things out.

I respectfully submit that there is a strong appetite among your readers for “new rules” for letters to the editor. Gratuitous public attacks about a person should not be considered acceptable for publication.

You may wish to invite the Mayor, Council, the President of the Chamber and other community leaders to provide input about these and other elements that should inform broad community standards for acceptable public discourse and the role of the media in the community.

Respectfully submitted for your consideration.

Gaetan Royer