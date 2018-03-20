Letter: Connect the dots

Dear Randey Brophy:

Suggesting to light a politician’s house on fire is considered a grave threat where I come from.

The person who said it is clearly an opponent of PeachTree Village, just like you Mr. Brophy.

But apparently, according to your letter in last week’s online edition of the View, “The comment made was not made by anyone associated with FOBA…”

Well, whether or not she is associated with FOBA, a photo from her Facebook page shows that she’s certainly associated with you.

Cliff Gates

Yorkshire, UK

Letter