Letter: We should have more rec activities

Dear editor:

I’m wondering how Peachland can afford to pay the Director of Community Services a salary of over $90,000/year but can’t afford to run fitness classes that have only five or six participants.

For the past 2.5 years, I’ve been attending fitness classes here in Peachland and have been very impressed with the quality of the classes and the instructor, Carla Miller. Unfortunately, the size of the classes fluctuates with the season – the number of participants drop during the winter months when many people choose to spend time away from here.

Last week, Peachland Recreation decided to cancel fitness classes that do not have a “confirmed” registration of eight participants, even though they continue to encourage people to buy drop-in passes. The drop-in passes are not counted as confirmed registration.

I am really disappointed by this decision. Peachland has so little to offer in the way of recreation – no swimming pool, skating rink, curling rink, or bowling alley – and now the Community Centre is reducing the few programs that they offer. My property taxes are sky high and it’s hard to determine where all the money is going.

We have no sidewalks or sewer system in our area. If recreation programs are being canceled for fiscal reasons then I’d rather see my taxes go towards subsidizing activities at the Community Centre than paying unrealistically high wages to district employees. How can a town of this size afford to pay a salary of over $90,000 to the Director of Community Services?

Am I the only one who finds this situation unreasonable and unacceptable?

Deb Garner

Peachland