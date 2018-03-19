Letter: The gig is up

Dear editor:

Mayor Cindy Fortin insists she constantly is being bullied, harassed, and even threatened, but to this date, we have only one name, and after having contacted Mayor Fortin to apologize, and to assure her that it was nothing but an un-rehearsed, thoughtless comment, Mayor Fortin, in a public forum, a city council meeting, insisted she was still being bullied, harassed, and threatened.

Having finally acknowledged it was bogus, one would have anticipated a spontaneous and public apology.

During the process of amending the city’s Official Community Plan (OCP) to please an out-of-town developer, Mayor Fortin and five city councillors have constantly defied the people of Peachland, who just wanted city council to comply with the three-storey maximum.

While insisting we must have five-storey structures to have economic growth, Mayor Fortin’s conduct has been nothing but a callous and well-calculated attempt to incite the people, by insisting their tempered and well articulated opposition to five-storey structures on Beach Avenue, is nothing short of being bullied, harassed, and threatened.

Her contempt for the democratic process, combined with her radical departure from established protocol at regular council and public meetings, is an irrefutable demonstration that she does not fit the criteria of a responsible and sensitive community leader and role model we look for in our public Trustees.

Well – the gig is up and forget about the apologies. Her attempt to project herself as a victim of bullying, playing on the people’s emotions, hoping to get their vote in the fall election finally back-fired, and it’s time for her to head for the exit.

Andy Thomsen

Peachland