Letter: Copperopolis got it right

An open letter to Mayor and Council:

As you know I have been in staunch opposition to Peachtree village based on its size and location and the design of the building in general.

You may also know that I have been a promoter and activist of downtown development since 1988, especially during the 1990s and up to and including the 2001 OCP.

During that time many aspects of development were discussed, theme towns, shape and design, density, aesthetic and commercial value etc. All culminating in the OCP and the corresponding Charrette report.

Gary and I just returned from a visit to Southern California and on our way home passed through a community called Copperoplis, needless to say it was a copper mining town thriving during the Second World War but now more or less dead.

For whatever reason Castle and Cooke owned by David Murdock of Dole fame, decided to build a new town center, with extensive residential communities close by. It’s an eerie experience.

We approached the town from behind looking for the coffee shop Google said was there, drove through a decrepit town with gravel roads and suddenly came to a beautiful deserted town center. Brand new buildings well designed for community living, retail stores, … Google it !

So, here’s my point, I would have a lot of respect and admiration for a council/planner that set out to entice and encourage by whatever means, a development company such as Castle and Cooke to look at downtown Peachland as a potentially viable development and project .

That sort of tenacity and forward thinking would certainly get my vote as opposed to a single minded, shortsighted, mediocre attempt to get development at any cost.

Peachtree Village is going to set a precedent that will destroy Peachland forever and deter any future quality investment, more in keeping with the history of the town, and the needs of both the tourists and local population.

New Monaco, could perhaps be encouraged to take on a similar challenge, if they are not willing, then contact Castle and Cooke directly. Council needs to set their sights higher and more creatively than Peachtree Village .

Please take the time to look at Copperopolis, see the potential, research Castle and Cooke or similar companies. Save Peachland from a generic bundle of unsightly, boring, blocks of glass and brick with no planning or foresight.

I have specifically asked Mr. Royer if he would consider at the very least redesigning the front of his building to be more in keeping with the historic value of the town, maybe even changing the name to “the packing house.”

Peachtree Village is an oxymoron. The building is not in anyway synonymous with a village .

Thank you for taking the time to read this, sent from my heart, which is broken.

Sincerely and with respect,

Maggie Brooks (nee Lovelock)

Peachland