Letter: Referendum needed on storey limits

Dear editor:

Regarding the statement Mayor Cindy Fortin recently uttered to justify her support for changing the Official Community Plan to suit the developer who wants to build a five storey building on Beach Avenue.

“But honestly, by more than three to one, the people who actually speak to me in the community about this are glad to see the project go ahead.”

Is her claim credible?

Fortin conjures up this statement, this three-to-one number, as if it is a fact, without offering any evidence that community members can examine.

I say prove it Mayor Fortin.

Put the question to a binding referendum vote on the ballot next October?

“Do you support building higher than three storeys on Beach Avenue?”

Let’s find out what the majority of community members do want, shall we?

Nancy Merrill

Peachland