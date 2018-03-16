Letter: Hollow threat was sensationalized for political gain

Dear editor:

Re: Someone suggested burning the Mayor’s house down, Feb 28,

The person making this comment was not a member of FOBA and Mayor Cindy Fortin was also aware that this person who made this comment resides in the lower mainland, had been contacted by police and had apologized to her before she made her statements to the View in the article from Feb 28.

Why did the Mayor say in the View say that the police have informed her that if this escalates they can be at her house in five minutes, when she already knew a week and a half prior to making that statement that the person making the comment actually lived in the Lower Mainland, not the Okanagan Valley?

Why did the Mayor use this opportunity, on Pink Shirt Day, to say the FOBA Facebook page is full of lies and insults when it is not?

The FOBA Facebook page is a public page, and there have been a number of posts made on the page from folks outside of the Okanagan who are not enamored with the present actions of the Mayor and Council.

This comment certainly did cross the line but unfortunately neither of the moderators for the FOBA page were in the country during the month of February when the comment was posted.

When I became aware of the post I responded via my cell phone that we do not condone any violence and assumed the person was joking.

That response was clearly stated below the comment and was there for all to see on the FOBA page, including the Mayor.

The thread then moved on to discuss other matters, the 75 per cent opposed to the OCP change, and frankly I thought that was it.

I was out of the country, on vacation with my wife from Feb 5-Mar 4 , driving through Nevada, California and Arizona to seven different locations and simply did not have the means to access email or Facebook every day.

The comment in question was posted around Feb 15. I was quite unaware that the Mayor had decided to make political capital of this and had contacted the police.

I first became aware of this when I was contacted in Williams, Arizona on Feb. 28, during our vacation, by phone and email, by a number of reporters. After a number of attempts with my cell phone from my hotel room I was able to remotely access the FOBA page and was able to eventually remove the comment in question.

The comment made was not made by anyone associated with FOBA, or even someone who lives in the Okanagan Valley and the Mayor was well aware of that as well as aware that the FOBA page had disavowed the comment, and the person making it had apologized for the comment long before the Mayor went to the press.

It is completely disingenuous of the Mayor to characterize this post in question as representing the views or actions of FOBA.

I am not responsible for this comment, it does not reflect my views or those of FOBA and that was plainly stated below the comment on the FOBA Facebook page.

This is just another attempt to divert citizen’s attention from the real issue, that the OCP has been recently changed to accommodate a developer, in spite of 75 per cent opposition from those writing in and 88 per cent opposition from those speaking at the public hearing on Jan. 30.

So why again does the Mayor say “enough is enough?”

Mayor Fortin used Pink Shirt day as an opportunity to play a self serving political game.

Those who know us know that our home on Beach Avenue has a bedroom dedicated to the memory of my deceased kid sister. We were very close. She was supposed to live here with us, but passed away Oct. 27, 2015 after complications arising during a long term recovery from a double lung transplant.

My deceased kid sister was the Vancouver YWCA’s Woman of the Year in 2010 and one of only 125 Canadians to receive the Queen of England’s Diamond Jubilee Award in 2014, for her tireless long term work in helping disadvantaged, bullied, abused women. She would be rolling over in her grave at this transparent attempt by the Mayor of Peachland to use Pink Shirt Day for political purposes.

Bullying takes on many forms, and as demonstrated by the Mayor, taking a rogue comment made by an outside individual and trying to apply it to a Peachland citizens group is one of them.

Randey Brophy

Peachland