Letter: FOBA members are despicable

Dear editor:

Mr. Brophy thought that the Facebook comment inciting arson was a joke.

Well, he must have a strange sense of humour to think that.

Arson is a heinous crime and certainly not a laughing matter in any way.

Having someone who is not a member of the Friends of Beach Avenue and not a local citizen post the statement, was quite clever in that the group could deny the statement.

Previously I have said that some of the members of FOBA are not very nice.

Perhaps, after the arson threat, I should say they are despicable, disgusting and dangerous.

I would certainly advise the developer to employ tight security during construction.

This group is not a joke either.

Derek Coyle

Peachland