Letter: FOBA members are despicable

March 16th, 2018
Dear editor:

Mr. Brophy thought that the Facebook comment inciting arson was a joke.    

Well, he must have a strange sense of humour to think that.    

Arson is a heinous crime and certainly not a laughing matter in any way.    

Having someone who is not a member of the Friends of Beach Avenue and not a local citizen post the statement, was quite clever in that the group could deny the statement.

Previously I have said that some of the members of FOBA are not very nice.    

Perhaps, after the arson threat, I should say they are despicable, disgusting and dangerous.   

I would certainly advise the developer to employ tight security during construction.

This group is not a joke either.

Derek Coyle

Peachland

