Stuck up for sex toys and cash

A couple of fellows jacked some sex toys and cash from Wild Kingdom in downtown Kelowna.

The RCMP got the call at 7:38 p.m. last night, after two firearm-wielding men whose faces were covered entered the store for grown-ups. No customers were inside.

The suspects demanded cash from the two female employees and then took their cell phones and physically restrained them in a back room.

“The culprits reportedly fled from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and a selection of adult sex toys,” according to the RCMP.

After the bad guys took off, the employees freed themselves and called 9-1-1.

“Both female victims sustained minor injuries related to being physically restrained,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “They have each been offered RCMP Victim Services.”

Police called in the cop dog to sniff out the suspects but to no avail.

They’re being scribed as white guys in their late 20’s or early 30’s. About 5’10”, slim build, each were wearing a pair of gloves, and their faces were covered with a balaclava. One of them reportedly had green eyes, wore a grey hoodie and a pair of jeans. The other was wearing a black hoodie and a dark coloured pair of pants.

Nearby businesses are being asked to look over their survelleince footage in hopes of capturing the suspects as they arrived or fled from the robbery.

Anyone with clues is being asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.